Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping sees first price cut at $228 shipped

Wyze Labs via Amazon is offering its latest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping techonology for $227.78 shipped. This is the first price cut we’ve tracked since it’s release earlier this year, and if you missed out on that special $199 pre-order pricing or were waiting for reviews to come in, you can still save on this innovative automated vacuum. It utilizes a LiDAR sensor to virtually map your home, which you can see and edit from the Wyze app. Then, using laser sensors, it finds the most efficient path possible to clean, so it never gets lost or finds itself needing your rescue. Optimize your cleaning time with silent, normal, and strong modes that can rev up that 2100pa vacuum to suck up dirt and grime off carpet, wood flooring, and more. Plus, you can even set up virtual walls to “train” your vacuum, keeping some areas off limits. Rated 4.3/5 stars, but you can check out our launch coverage for more info.

Now, you can also shave over $80 off our lead deal with this 1600PA robot vacuum at $143. With multiple cleaning modes and low-noise design, this makes a quality, affordable option that’s still sure to keep your floors free and clear, even with the kids home from school. Backed by 4.4/5 star ratings from over 14,000 customers.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home goods, you can use today’s savings on either deal to score this stainless steel touchscreen toaster at just $30, or this summer-ready ice coffee maker at $12.50. Then, show the rest of your home some love, with simplehuman’s sunlight-producing touch mirror down to $166. Of course, you can always peruse our home goods guide for a fresh look at elevating what’s important to you.

Wyze LiDAR Robot Vacuum features:

Using laser navigation, Wyze Robotic Vacuum divides rooms into sections and moves around in straight lines for the most efficient path possible. Three modes of Quiet, Standard, and Strong are available in the Wyze app to clean the embedded dust, dirt, crumbs, and pet hairs. A Lidar sensor on top of the Wyze robot vacuum scans your rooms in seconds and builds a floor plan on your phone that you can view, edit, and save whenever you want in the Wyze app. Using Wyze app, you can create Virtual walls and restricted areas. Wyze Robot Vacuum drives itself back to the charging station after it has finished its path. Or if the battery gets low during cleaning, it returns for a charge before picking it back up right where it left off.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!