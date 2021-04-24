FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t miss Betty Crocker’s Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker at under $27 (Save 31%)

-
31% off Under $27

Amazon is offering the Betty Crocker Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker for $26.77 shipped. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. If you’s rather not have a large coffee maker or simply want to keep something small in a bedroom or guest room, this Betty Crocker solution is worthy of your consideration. It accepts K-Cup pods and also comes with a reusable capsule that can be filled with tea leaves or coffee grounds over and over again. When no longer in use, this unit automatically shuts itself off. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave almost enough left over to grab a 40-pack of Crave Coffee Pods at $18 Prime shipped. These have been my go-to pods for a year or so now and I still enjoy them. The variety pack delivers a bundle of flavor choices like Butter Toffee, Vermont Maple, Blueberry Vanilla, and more.

Related discounts worth checking out include Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle at $72 along with Philips’ 1200 Auto Espresso Machine for $420. And don’t forget to peek at our home goods guide to find other markdowns like Samsung’s Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier at $200+ off, Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table for $93, and the list goes on.

Betty Crocker Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker features:

  • Accepts K-Cup style pods
  • 0.45 liter water reservoir
  • Brews at the ideal temperature
  • Auto shutoff
  • Compact size and Footprint

