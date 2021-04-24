It’s hard to beat Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle at $6.50 (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering the Sigg Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle for $6.43 shipped. That’s 36% off how much this bottle has averaged over the last three to six months and comes within $0.03 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a premium water bottle to your collection without breaking the bank? If so, Sigg has you covered. This offering boasts a stainless steel construction that’s double-wall insulated to keep hot and cold temperatures steady for hours. It’s able to be easily opened using one hand and will keep liquids locked in place once closed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s incredibly difficult to undercut the value of the deal above. You can come close with something like Contigo Jackson at $7 Prime shipped, but it’s not insulated and forfeits a stainless steel construction for plastic. If you require further convincing, just peek at Amazon’s list of best-selling bottles.

If you’ve haven’t made your decision yet, you can always peek at Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle for a new low of $12.50 or this list of CamelBak and Contigo bottles from $7. Other nice to have discounts while out and about include Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1 Screwdriver Multi-Tool at $7.50 Prime shipped with more from brands like Imperial, Old Timer, and others from $7.

Sigg Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle features:

Includes a proved double-walled insulation

Easy-to-use one hand opening

Capacity: 17 oz

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!