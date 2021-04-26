iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount has dropped to a new low of $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $14.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 45,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the unique iOttie One Touch mechanism to save even more cash by going with this Mpow Dashboard mount for $14 at Amazon. This offering sports a simpler design overall compared to the featured mount, but will keep a variety of smartphone sizes in-view while driving in much the same capacity as with the iOttie model. Or go with this even more affordable Mpow model at $7.50 instead and call it a day.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount features:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

