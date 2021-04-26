FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers: Versa 3 $179, more from $69

-
$50 off From $69

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch at $178.95 shipped. Plunging from the $230 going rate, this 22% savings marks a new all-time low price for the fitness tracker. It features a holistic range of metrics from 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and sleep score, and “active zone minutes” that uses your base heart rate to notify you when you’re really stepping it up. You can get up to six days of battery life off a single charge, plus track your continual miles and progress via the built-in GPS. It also comes ready to answer Bluetooth phone calls, set reminders and alarms, and tune-in to the morning news with Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 16,000 customers. See below for more from $69.

Other notable smartwatch deals:

Be sure not to miss today’s other smartwatch deals outside the fitness tracking realm, like Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS down to $199, or $150 off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3. Then, kick off summer running season with up to 60% off sitewide Joe’s New Balance.

Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3 the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance and leave your phone at home with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth calls hands-free when your phone is nearby. Plus with Active Zone Minutes, 20+ exercise modes and 6+ day battery with 12-minute fast charging, you’ve got all the motivation you need to reach your health & fitness goals.

