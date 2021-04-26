FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon cuts Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch down to $199 (Save $96)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 3 Smartwatch in various styles for $199 shipped. Some models are also discounted at Skagen. Depending on which style you choose, that’s up to $96 off and comes within $10 of Amazon’s all-time low. This Wear OS-equipped smartwatch features built-in GPS, a swim-proof design, and has Google Assistant inside. Once strapped onto your wrist, this wearable will deliver notifications and allow you to run all sorts of third-party apps. It also happens to be compatible with all of Skagen’s 22mm bands, allowing you to find a look that’s tailored to your unique style. Check out our hands-on review to see why we consider it to be one of the best Wear OS devices out there. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego an aluminum build and more advanced features in favor of a lower price with Withings Move at $70. Instead of needing to be recharged every couple of days or so, this affordable wearable puts a traditional coin cell battery to work. It’ll automatically track more than 10 activities along with sleep. Best of all, you won’t have to swap the battery out for up to 18 months.

If you haven’t made up your mind yet, check out Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $250. You can also scoop up a Samsung Galaxy S21 for $700. Plus, today’s smartphone accessory discounts kick off from $7 and DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal is down to $79.

Skagen Falster 3 Smartwatch features:

  • Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones
  • Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour
  • Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

