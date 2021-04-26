Woot clears our prev-gen. MacBooks and Mac mini with up to $929 off

Woot is kicking off the week by launching a new sale that’s discounting a selection of MacBooks and Mac minis from $589.99 for today only. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of Intel machines from Apple paired with sizable discounts for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll find everything from more entry-level configurations to higher-end and maxed out specs, and with as much as $929 in savings these are some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Mac offerings. Head below for all of our top picks, or just shop the entire sale right here.

Top picks from the Woot Apple event:

But if it’s the latest and greatest from Apple, be sure to check out the ongoing $149 discount on its M1 MacBook Pro. Otherwise, just hit up our Apple guide for even more markdowns, including the latest iPad Air with cellular connectivity at $699 and more.

13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touchbar features:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor. Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina LED-backlit display. 16GB DDR3 memory – For multitasking power. 1TB solid state drive for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience. Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel UHD graphics.

