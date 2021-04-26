FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on OtterBox + PopSockets iPhone 12 series cases at all-time lows, more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesPopSockets
Shop now 20% off

OtterBox is currently taking 20% off its collection of Otter + Pop cases headlined by the Symmetry iPhone 12/Pro Case at $47.96 shipped. Discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $12 in savings, is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. Combining the rugged design of an OtterBox case with the added grip of a PopSocket, this case offers some added protection for your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. The detachable PopGrip doubles as a stand for propping up your device while watching videos and gives you some added grip to hold your iPhone. Alongside Qi compatibility, there’s a raised lip around the front to keep your iPhone’s screen scratch-free. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for all of the other PopSockets and OtterBox cases that are on sale for other ways to lock-in the 20% sayings. With offerings for all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series devices as well as previous-generation handsets, Android smartphones, and more, you’ll be able to grab a new case at some of the best prices to date. Shop everything right here.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts. This morning’s roundup had a collection of gear go on sale from $7 only to be joined by Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand at $40 and a new all-time low on iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount for $15.

Otter + Pop Symmetry iPhone 12 Case features:

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series case with integrated PopGrip so you can text better, snap pics singlehandedly, and indulge in hands-free propping. Expand then tilt the PopGrip to one side to prop up larger phones. Swappable design for infinite PopTop interchangeability. Swappable. Unstoppable. Designed for a slim, pocketable profile

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

PopSockets

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New STM ChargeTree Swing refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, A...
Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging stat...
Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new A...
Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand wireless charging pa...
iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount has d...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Organize! Charging station for 6 USB devices incl. iOS ...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (S...
Show More Comments

Related

Sitewide savings

Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts new leather iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More
Reg. $70

Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet Case falls to low of $56.50 (Save 20%)

$56.50 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Casely’s Instagram-ready iPhone 12 cases now 30% off for Earth Day: MagSafe and more

Now Live! Learn More

Anker launches first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, now available from $19

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 2, 2021 – Save on OtterBox iPhone Cases, Beats ANC headphones, more

Listen now
Save 26%

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

$6 Learn More