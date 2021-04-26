Save 20% on OtterBox + PopSockets iPhone 12 series cases at all-time lows, more

OtterBox is currently taking 20% off its collection of Otter + Pop cases headlined by the Symmetry iPhone 12/Pro Case at $47.96 shipped. Discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $12 in savings, is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. Combining the rugged design of an OtterBox case with the added grip of a PopSocket, this case offers some added protection for your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. The detachable PopGrip doubles as a stand for propping up your device while watching videos and gives you some added grip to hold your iPhone. Alongside Qi compatibility, there’s a raised lip around the front to keep your iPhone’s screen scratch-free. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for all of the other PopSockets and OtterBox cases that are on sale for other ways to lock-in the 20% sayings. With offerings for all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series devices as well as previous-generation handsets, Android smartphones, and more, you’ll be able to grab a new case at some of the best prices to date. Shop everything right here.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts. This morning’s roundup had a collection of gear go on sale from $7 only to be joined by Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand at $40 and a new all-time low on iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount for $15.

Otter + Pop Symmetry iPhone 12 Case features:

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series case with integrated PopGrip so you can text better, snap pics singlehandedly, and indulge in hands-free propping. Expand then tilt the PopGrip to one side to prop up larger phones. Swappable design for infinite PopTop interchangeability. Swappable. Unstoppable. Designed for a slim, pocketable profile

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!