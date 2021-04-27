FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11, which is under two months away at this point. It’s a “brand-new, full-length standalone Ratchet & Clank adventure” that’s geared toward both returning players and newcomers alike, according to Insomniac Games. While we got a look at the title back in February, it’s time to take a deeper dive into what we’ll get with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as we now have our first look at an all-new character, Rivet.

Rivet joins the Ratchet & Clank crew in Rift Apart

Rivet is an all-new character that will debut in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. She’s a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, where evil Emperor Nefarious is after everyone who stands in his way. In the latest trailer below, you’ll see brand-new locations like Nefarious City, an alternate-dimension twist of old favorites like Sargasso and Torren IV, as well as some new weapons and gameplay mechanics. Marcus Smith, the creative director for Insomniac Games, also went into detail about the music choice in the latest Ratchet & Clank.

The song we chose for the trailer has special meaning beyond just being a great, exciting track. It is from the (Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame nominated) band DEVO, a personal favorite of mine, but, some would say more importantly, the band that the incomparable Mark Mothersbaugh co-founded. I’m excited to announce that Mark is the Composer of the Rift Apart soundtrack! Beyond his work in DEVO, you’ve likely heard his compositions across the years whether it was in the original three Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter games, as well as animated series like Rugrats, and the blockbuster film: Thor Ragnarok. We are so thrilled to be collaborating with Mark and cannot wait for you to hear the incredible score he’s come up with.

More Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart news comes tomorrow

This isn’t the only Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart news coming this week. The game will be the focus of tomorrow’s PlayStation next State of Play, which starts at 5 p.m. ET. Tomorrow, on both Twitch and YouTube, we’ll see more than 15 minutes of “fresh gameplay” from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is bound to showcase some new content that we’ve yet to see. Plus, while today’s trailer was a mixture of CG animation as well as real gameplay, tomorrow’s showcase will feature what the PlayStation 5 is really capable of, and not hide behind pre-rendered animations.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available for pre-order now and will launch on June 11 for PlayStation 5 as an exclusive title. I loved playing Ratchet & Clank games as a kid, and while I don’t have a PlayStation 5 right now, I do plan to pick one up at some point… whenever they’re more readily available. When I do get my hands on one, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will probably be among the first story-based games I pick up to play.

