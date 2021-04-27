Razer has just dropped the newest gaming mouse for tournament-ready players: the ultra-light Orochi V2. Touting the longest battery life of any of Razer’s previous mouses, a 60-gram form-factor, and ergonomic engineering for optimal play, it’s sure to make a splash with PC gamers and enthusiasts. Hit the jump for all the info you need on this one-of-a-kind gaming tool.

Razer Orochi V2 takes the featherweight belt

Weighing in at just under 60-grams excluding battery weight, the Orochi V2 is meant to “outlast and outplay.” The gold-plated switches have been decked out to take quite a few punches, with a 60 million click lifespan and upgraded response time.

For competitive players, the Orochi V2 is intended as an ideal “travel companion.” Its durable, lightweight body easily fits into any travel case. And with Razer’s 5G optical sensor backed by feet comprised of the “purest, highest grade PTFE”, you can expect quick, precise movements on any surface without fear of spinouts.

Outside of the weight and speed, you’ll also find a stress-saving ergonomic design factored in. The thumb groove contour, tapered back arches, and a lowered buttons were tested and design to fit comfortably with multiple hand sizes and play styles. The unique hybrid battery requires just a single AA or AAA battery to function, balanced in a central slot to maintain optimal weight distribution. Between that and the internal lithium ion battery, you can expect up to 950 hours of uninterrupted use.

And never one to skimp out on style, these Razer Orochi V2 is customizable with 15 different designs, many featuring the mythical bladed dragon itself. You can also add a personalized gamer tag, or hold off until more Razer customs become available for this model.

Pricing and availability

The Orochi V2 was just released today, and is available for purchase via the Razer website. At $70 straight out, or $90 for a customized version, you can select between white, black, or any of the 15 unique patterns and letterings.

9to5Toys’ take:

Starting at $70 for a gaming mouse of this caliber, it’ll run you a little under par and comes packed with a lot of desirable features. I’m by no means a professional PC gamer, so I probably couldn’t tell you the difference between a 60-gram or a 74-gram gaming mouse. But for those running the tournament circuit, any advantage makes a difference. What sells it to me is the longevity – a 950 hour battery life off a single AA battery topples the competition, and outshines Razer’s latest iterations. Add that’s on top of some sleek customization options, and you can round out the latest and greatest RGB monitors, keyboards, and more without sacrificing on function.

