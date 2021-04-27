FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Amazon low strikes Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk, now $67.50 (Reg. $90)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSauder
25% off $67.50

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk for $67.66 shipped. That’s over $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk that won’t break the bank, this Sauder solution is worth peeking at. It offers a compact, sleek-looking design that’s ready to accommodate either a laptop- or desktop-centered setup. Assembly should be a straight forward endeavor and once set up this unit spans 18.5 by 28 by 41.5 inches. Everything is upheld with a metal frame and the surface features a smoked oak finish. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you plan on using a laptop as your primary screen instead of large monitor, today’s savings pave the way for you to also prop up an iPad or something similar with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. When not in use this offering can fold completely flat, allowing it to easily slide in a backpack whenever you need to work on-the-go. There are six different slots which should make it a cinch to always find an appropriate viewing angle.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in several of the other discounts we’ve spotted. Examples include Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand at just $41.50 alongside Monoprice electric standing desks and workstation converters from $87. And if you’d like to add something fun to your office for when you’re working (or playing) late into the evening, check out this Star Wars Darth Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 Prime shipped.

Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk features:

  • Spacious work area for laptop and printer
  • Two lower shelves for storage of books, paper, etc
  • Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home
  • Durable metal frame for stability
  • Smoked Oak finish

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sauder

About the Author

Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon St...
Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub offers dual 4K d...
Bella’s Pro 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster w...
Twelve South’s versatile AirFly Pro audio adapter...
Amazfit’s always-on Bip S Smartwatch offers 40-da...
OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower + vacuum cleans u...
Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset drops ...
Get the family together: Amazon slashes up to 44% off b...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

First price drop hits Amazon’s 14-piece glass locking food storage set: $21 (Save 32%)

$21 Learn More
Save 26%

Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands and docks from $20

From $20 Learn More

New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230

Order Now! Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $56 (Reg. $80)

Under $56 Learn More
20% off

Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife falls to $13.50 (Save 20%)

$13.50 Learn More
Save now

Score the first volume of Demon Slayer for FREE at ComiXology + 50% off other mangas

FREE Learn More
Save 30%

Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub offers dual 4K display, Thunderbolt 3, more at $42 (Reg. $60)

$42 Learn More
Reg. $70

Bella’s Pro 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster with LCD displays now $45 (Reg. $70)

$45 Learn More