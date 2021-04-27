New Amazon low strikes Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk, now $67.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk for $67.66 shipped. That’s over $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk that won’t break the bank, this Sauder solution is worth peeking at. It offers a compact, sleek-looking design that’s ready to accommodate either a laptop- or desktop-centered setup. Assembly should be a straight forward endeavor and once set up this unit spans 18.5 by 28 by 41.5 inches. Everything is upheld with a metal frame and the surface features a smoked oak finish. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you plan on using a laptop as your primary screen instead of large monitor, today’s savings pave the way for you to also prop up an iPad or something similar with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. When not in use this offering can fold completely flat, allowing it to easily slide in a backpack whenever you need to work on-the-go. There are six different slots which should make it a cinch to always find an appropriate viewing angle.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in several of the other discounts we’ve spotted. Examples include Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand at just $41.50 alongside Monoprice electric standing desks and workstation converters from $87. And if you’d like to add something fun to your office for when you’re working (or playing) late into the evening, check out this Star Wars Darth Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 Prime shipped.

Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk features:

Spacious work area for laptop and printer

Two lower shelves for storage of books, paper, etc

Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home

Durable metal frame for stability

Smoked Oak finish

