Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

-
$6

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light for $5.94 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate and newly marks the best price we have tracked in roughly one year. Why settle for a standard night light when you can put Darth Vader to work instead? This authentic solution bears the “commanding presence of Darth Vader” and automatically illuminates a soft red light whenever it gets dark. An LED is used for light, keep energy usage to a minimum while also ensuring that it’s ready to last a lifetime. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego the chance to have Vader light up your space when grabbing two GE White Always-On LED Night Lights at $4 Prime shipped. While these cost quite a bit less, they do forfeit a dusk-to-dawn sensor. This means they will stay on all the time, constantly drawing power. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you will like some of the other deals we’ve unraveled lately. Examples include this Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber at $108.50, Playmobil’s Back to The Future Delorean for $35, and even LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Disney, and more sets from $8.

Star Wars Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light features:

  • Star Wars  Authenticity – Representing the commanding presence of Darth Vader, this night light emits a soft red light from within the helmet and up the wall
  • Light When You Need It – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn
  • Cost Saving – Long-life LED greatly reduces energy consumption, helping you save money all year long

