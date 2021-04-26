FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Streamline your living room with Zinus’ Modern Studio TV Stand: $41.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand for $41.70 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since August. This TV stand sports a simplistic style that’s bound to help bring a modern look and feel to your space. It’s ready to uphold 100 pounds of weight and measures 40 by 17 by 18 inches. The frame is comprised of steel and the wood used features a “rich brown” grain. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by more than 2,300 Amazon shoppers.

Embrace an even sleeker appearance by removing your television’s built-in stand and putting the display directly on your wall. This look will pair nicely with your new TV console and the amount you saved is more than enough to cover Hangman’s No-Stud Wall Mount at $22. I have been using this mount with a 48-inch TV for over a year and have zero complaints.

Want a new television to as well? If so, we’ve got you covered with Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K Smart TV at $700 alongside these solutions headlined by a 43-inch unit from $128. Other home upgrades worth considering are a Darth Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 Prime shipped in addition to an Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $99.

Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand features:

  • Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf
  • Easy Assembly
  • Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 18 Inches (LxWxH) with 100 pounds weight capacity
  • Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame
  • Red mahogany wood grain finish is easy to clean

