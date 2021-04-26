Save up to $185 on Monoprice electric standing desks and workstation converters from $87

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of its standing desks, workstation converters, and more headlined by its Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk Frame at $248.99 shipped. Down from the usual $330 going rate, today’s offer is $45 under the competing discount direct from Monoprice, saves you 24%, and marks the best price of the year. If your current work from home setup could use an ergonomic overhaul, a standing desk is an easy recommendation. This frame can support 176-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 24.4-inches all the way up to 47.2-inches with the touch of a button and two built-in motors. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more from $87.

Other notable Monoprice standing desk deals:

And while you’re getting the work from home setup renovated, be sure to check out all of the ongoing offers in our Mac accessories guide. The discount we spotted this afternoon on Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32 will help you achieve a single cable MacBook setup, which will pair nicely with LG’s ergonomic 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor at $349.

Monoprice dual motor standing desk frame features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want.

