FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $185 on Monoprice electric standing desks and workstation converters from $87

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsMonoprice
From $87 Save $185

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of its standing desks, workstation converters, and more headlined by its Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk Frame at $248.99 shipped. Down from the usual $330 going rate, today’s offer is $45 under the competing discount direct from Monoprice, saves you 24%, and marks the best price of the year. If your current work from home setup could use an ergonomic overhaul, a standing desk is an easy recommendation. This frame can support 176-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 24.4-inches all the way up to 47.2-inches with the touch of a button and two built-in motors. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more from $87.

Other notable Monoprice standing desk deals:

And while you’re getting the work from home setup renovated, be sure to check out all of the ongoing offers in our Mac accessories guide. The discount we spotted this afternoon on Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32 will help you achieve a single cable MacBook setup, which will pair nicely with LG’s ergonomic 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor at $349.

Monoprice dual motor standing desk frame features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Daw...
Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker just hit ...
Gotham’s all-in-one 20-pc. cook and bakeware set ...
Best books to gift for Mother’s Day
Home Depot takes up to $150 off Milwaukee drills, drive...
Snag four Amazon reusable ice packs for under $1.50 eac...
Perfectly align your projects with Bosch’s 30-foo...
eBay’s extra 15% off cert. refurb sale discounts ...
Show More Comments

Related

New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230

Order Now! Learn More
$60 off

Save on stress with this ergonomic adjustable height gaming desk for $281, more from $195

$281 Learn More
Save 26%

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

$6 Learn More
$50 off

Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers: Versa 3 $179, more from $69

From $69 Learn More
Reg. $130+

Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker just hit the Amazon 2021 low at $99 shipped

$99 Learn More
Shop now

Save 20% on OtterBox + PopSockets iPhone 12 series cases at all-time lows, more

20% off Learn More

New STM ChargeTree Swing refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods with compact design

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $200

Gotham’s all-in-one 20-pc. cook and bakeware set falls to $140 for today only (Reg. $200)

$140 Learn More