Samsung Galaxy Buds+ return to all-time low in all colors at $100 (Save 33%)

Reg. $150 $100

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $99.99 shipped in several styles. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen a discount this steep. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Aware sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here, making them a notable alternative to the brand’s flagship Galaxy Buds Pro. Over 5800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $40 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers. 

But if neither of the aforementioned earbuds are going to cut it, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are still marked down to an Amazon low of $180. These deliver improved sound cancellation compared to the Buds+, as well as 28-hour battery life and other notable features to justify the pro naming scheme and higher-end price. Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for all of the other best deals this week.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

