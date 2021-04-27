Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to a new Amazon all-time low at $180

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $179.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to a new Amazon all-time low and the third-best price cut overall. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,200 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Samsung should consider option for the Galaxy Buds Live at $130 instead. You’ll still enjoy much of the same true wireless form-factor as above, but with a unique bean-shaped design and up to 21-hour playback. That’s also alongside active noise cancellation, which you can get a better idea of performance-wise in our hands-on review.

Over in our headphones guide, the week is already off to a notable start with deals on the latest offerings from Bose including true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, and more from $99. That’s alongside the price cut we tracked over the weekend on Powerbeats with Apple’s H1 chip at a new all-time low of $80.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

