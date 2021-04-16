FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon low of $112.50

-
Reg. $129 $112.50

Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $112.45 shipped. Normally selling for $129, today’s offer amounts to over $16 in savings, is only the third notable price cut, and marks the second-best price to date. This is also the lowest Amazon has sold it for. Apple’s 2-in-1 charging pad leverages MagSafe in order to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design as well as an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just go with Apple’s standard official MagSafe Charger to save even more cash at $34. While you’ll be missing out on the 2-in-1 design noted above, this provides a more simplistic way to enjoy the new magnetic wireless charging standard.

All of this week’s other best deals can be found over in our Apple guide. Alongside being able to score the best price yet on Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet at $50, this morning saw a collection of discounts go live on official cases for those of you still rocking an iPhone 11 series device starting at $14. Not to mention, AirPods Pro at $197.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

