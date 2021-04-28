FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Gaming Router falls to 2021 low at $198.50, more from $82

2021 low From $82

Amazon is offering the ASUS AX6100 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $198.43 shipped. Typically selling for around $230, today’s deal shaves off 14% for a 2021 low. This tri-band router is setup for 802.11ax connectivity on a 5GHz-2 band, with speeds up to 4800 Mb/s. And with the AiMesh system, you can easily hook it up with other routers to strengthen your signal in more areas. This makes it ideal for not only high-intensity online gaming, but also 4K streaming or drop-free connection around the home or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 450 customers. See below for more.

If you’re looking to break into Wi-Fi 6 connectivity without breaking the bank, Walmart currently has the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAX35 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for just $82 shipped. Compare that to the similarly-equipped RAX40 on Amazon for $142, and you can save over $60 for the lowest price we can find. You can expect 3Gb/s transfer speeds with up to 1,500 square feet of coverage; perfect for smaller homes and apartments, or anyone just looking for a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 6 router. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

While you’re revamping that home office space, check out this adjustable sit/stand desk at $137, or save $100 on Monoprice’s 49-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor. Though if you’re partial to working from your MacBook than a desktop, you can still score this best-selling laptop stand for just $19.

ASUS AX6100 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Asus RT-AX92U AX6100 Wi-Fi 6 tri-band router, AiProtection Pro network security by Trend Micro, AiMesh compatible for mesh Wi-Fi System, Adaptive QoS, parental control. Rich and easy management controls, easily set priority for devices, enable VPN support and much more.

