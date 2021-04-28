Save $100 on Monoprice’s 49-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor, more from $330

Monoprice is currently offering its Dark Matter 49-inch Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor for $799.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, although shipping is delayed. Down from its usual $900 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is the lowest in over four months. Centered around a massive 49-inch 1440p panel, this monitor will surely take your battlestation to a new level with its immersive, curved form-factor. Other notable features include a 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $330.

Also on sale, Monoprice is currently offering its Dark Matter 34-inch 1440p Gaming UltraWide Monitor for $399.99. Down from its $500 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This 34-inch monitor upgrades you battlestation with a curved design and 144Hz refresh rate. Or if you can step down to a 120Hz option, Monoprice also has its 35-inch Zero-G 1440p UltraWide for $329.99, down from $400 and matching the best price of the year.

Otherwise, be sure to check out the discount we spotted earlier today on Samsung’s 24-inch 1080p monitor at $115 instead. While you’re certainly not getting the same kind of screen real estate as any of the discounted monitors today, this provides a great option for a secondary display or more compact setups. Then go peruse all of the other price cuts in our PC gaming guide for other ways to elevate your battlestation.

Monoprice 49-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

A gaming, multimedia, and productivity powerhouse, the new Dark Matter 49″ Curved Gaming Monitor features an expansive 5120×1440 Dual Quad HD (DQHD) resolution and a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio for a jaw-dropping, cinematic field of view for everything from work to play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!