Don’t miss Atlantic’s Crank Sit/Stand Desk at under $137 (Amazon low, Save $53)

Amazon is offering the Atlantic Crank Sit/Stand Desk for $136.90 shipped. That’s just over $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. If you tend to get stir-crazy during work hours, a standing desk may help put some of that unrest to bed. This standout solution from Atlantic features a sleek, height-adjustable design that can shift from 28 to 41.3 inches tall. The laminate material used along the top is touted as easy to clean and its bright appearance should allow it to blend well in most environments. Casters are included, and the desk can be used with or without them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Stylishly keep a dedicated pair of headphones at your desk with AmoVee’s Acrylic Stand at under $11 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). This is an offering that I personally adopted a couple years back and still enjoy the look of to this day. With 2,250 Amazon shoppers having left a review, this stand currently has a 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when hanging two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $9 each or opt for Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk instead at $67.50. And if your living room setup needs a refresh, consider grabbing Zinus’ Modern Studio TV Stand for $41.50. Finally, why not add a bit of fun to your space with this Star Wars Darth Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 Prime shipped?

Atlantic Crank Sit/Stand Desk features:

You spend a lot of time at a desk. So, it’s vital for that desk to support your health, not just your monitor. The Sit/Stand Desk makes changing up your posture quick and easy via a smooth-to-operate hand crank, which locks the desk securely in place during use; its clean and simple design is executed in durable and sturdy materials.

