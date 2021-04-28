FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price of the year at $280

-
AndroidB&HGoogle
Reg. $479 $280

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped. Down from its usual $479 going rate, you’ll currently pay $395 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you upwards of 42%, and marking the second-best price of the year. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. This model is locked to T-Mobile and Sprint plans. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,100 customers. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 3a XL with Google’s official Fabric Case for $16 at Amazon. This sleek case lives up to its name with a unique fabric-covered design that helps defend against drops, scrapes, and scratches. An interior microfiber lining adds extra protection, and support for Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Or just opt for the well-reviewed Spigen Liquid Crystal Case at $10 and call it a day.

But if you’re in the market for an even more affordable way to get in the Android game, Nokia’s 3.4 Smartphone has dropped to an Amazon low of $130. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our hardware guide right here, as well as all of the best app and game deals to load up your new device in our latest roundup.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

Capture and store a multitude of high-quality photos and videos with this Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone. The Titan M security chip provides protection against viruses and other threats, while the Quick Switch Adapter makes transferring contacts, texts and other media simple. This Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone features a long-lasting battery for extra convenience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Mic with built-in instru...
Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more aff...
Best Android app deals of the day: Cultist Sim, FineRea...
Autel’s Evo II 8K drone captures high-resolution ...
Google’s Pixel 3a is unlocked for use on any carr...
Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand wireless charging pa...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB returns to lowest pric...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones return to al...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $79

Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand wireless charging pad now down at $40 shipped (Reg. up to $79)

$40 Learn More
Orig. $399

Google’s Pixel 3a is unlocked for use on any carrier at $190 (Open box, Orig. $399)

$190 Learn More
Reg. $90

Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub falls to lowest price of the year at $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More
Shop now

Save 20% on OtterBox + PopSockets iPhone 12 series cases at all-time lows, more

20% off Learn More
Reg. $269

Google’s Nest Wifi Router system doubles as an Assistant speaker at $189 (Save $80)

$189 Learn More
Reg. $150

Score an extra 24-inch fully-adjustable Samsung monitor today for $115 shipped (Reg. $150)

$115 Learn More

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 10W Qi Car Mount $21 (Reg. $30), more

From $7 Learn More