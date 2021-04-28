Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more affordable at $130 (Save $49), more

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 3.4 64GB Android Smartphone for $129.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats the previous Amazon discount by $19, and marks a new all-time low there. Delivering a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Nokia 3.4 arrives with a hole punch camera on the front as well as a triple sensor array and fingerprint sensor around back.

Its 64GB of built-in storage pairs with 3GB of RAM and 2-day battery life to offer a solid handset for you family members who might not need the latest and greatest. We found that “if you are looking to carry the same device for multiple days without needing to dive for your charger, then the Nokia 3.4 should be a candidate” in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

(Update 4/28 11:00 a.m.): We are also now tracking some great deals on unlocked TCL handsets, both of which matching our previous deal mentions and now at the lowest prices we can find. They are up to $135 off and be sure to clip the on-page coupons:

Nokia 3.4 is about as good of a value as it gets in the Android smartphone world for a recent device, with the usually more affordable Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone clocking in at a more expensive price point than today’s deal. So for those in the market for a budget-friendly device, be it for themselves or a family member, today’s featured discount is certainly a compelling one.

But if you’re in the market for a more flagship-caliber handset, you can still save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S21+/Ultra smartphones, as well as $150 on the more affordable Galaxy S21 256GB. Otherwise, be sure to go give our Android guide a look for even more price cuts, including Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers from $30, and all of the best app and game deals for your new handset right here.

Nokia 3.4 Android Smartphone features:

Upgrade to more phone and more power with Nokia 3.4. Maximize your streaming, binging and work on a 6.39-inch HD+ screen–with punch hole display that gives you even more screen real estate. Don’t sweat running out of juice with 2-day battery life. Get the perfect shot with powerful triple camera AI imaging–and take photos to the next level with Portrait mode, Night mode, and an ultra-wide camera. Nokia 3.4 gives you style and durability all in one, plus easy access with fingerprint unlock.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!