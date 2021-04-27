We are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. Dive in to our Android hardware deals hub for big-time price drops on handsets and official accessories, then head right back here for all of today’s price drops on games and apps from Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Cultist Simulator, FineReader PDF Pro, Mobile Observatory 3 Pro, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by a 52% price drop on Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ devices with offers starting from $450 alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 handset. We are also tracking a new all-time low on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $180 alongside even more headphone offers right here. Be sure to check out today’s price drop on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system, then dive into our smartphone accessories roundup for the rest of your audio and charging needs.

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Mario All-Stars, Halo 5, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cultist Simulator:

In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age. This award-winning game was first released on PC. Now we’re bringing the cosmic mysteries of Cultist Simulator to mobile.

