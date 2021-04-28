These adorable kitchen and bakeware tools are up to 43% off starting at just $6.50

Amazon is taking up to 43% off select kitchenware tools, from knives to measuring cups and stainless steel dish racks, starting at just $6.39. Shipping is free for Prime customers or on orders over $25. Our top pick today is the Faberware 7-inch Santoko Knife at $8.41. Usually selling around at $15, you can save up to 43% for a new 2021 low. Crafted from stainless steel, this 7-inch blade falls between a chef’s knife and cleaver, making it a versatile kitchen tool that’s “ideal for chopping, slicing, and dicing.” The included sheath will even sharpen the blade as you retract it, maintaining its efficacy and precision. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can find even more of our top kitchenware picks below.

Other notable kitchenware deals:

While you’re upgrading your kitchen basics, why not take a look at some big hitters? You can save $100 on a number of Breville espresso machines, or score Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill at a new Amazon low. Then, check out what summer fun awaits with Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter down to just $119 shipped.

Faberware 7-inch Santoko Knife features:

Farberware Edgekeeper knives feature a sheath with innovated technology that is designed to automatically sharpen the blade with each use. The blade is made from high-carbon steel that lends strength, sharpness, and durability. This Santoku knife combines the best features of a chef’s knife and a cleaver, with a wide, heavy blade that is ideal for chopping, slicing, and dicing. Not dishwasher safe. Hand wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately.

