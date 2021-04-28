Save $100 on Breville’s popular espresso machines today: Express, Pro, more from $400

We are now tracking solid $100 price drops on a number of highly-rated Breville home espresso machines. Over at Amazon, you can now score the Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine in brushed stainless steel or black for $599.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $700 these days, this $100 off, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since mid-2000, and the best price we can find. These Breville models (including the options on sale below) are some of the best and most attractive espresso machines you can put on your countertop at home.

This model has a built-in conical burr bean grinder that drops exactly the right amount of coffee directly to the portafilter. Digital temperature control (PID) “delivers water at precisely the right temperature” while the integrated steam wand supports your new latte art experiments alongside a host of included accessories: razor dose trimming tool, integrated tamper, stainless steel milk jug, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More Breville espresso machine deals below.

Not looking to spend $400+ on an espresso machine? Check out the Calphalon Temp iQ model at $250 or just opt for this highly-rated and currently marked down DeLonghi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. Regularly around $125 or so, you can score this one at 21% off or $99.95 shipped. While this is just a light discount and we have seen it for less, it is also a great alternative to the pricey Breville options that carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,500 Amazon customers.

More Breville espresso machines:

More on the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:

DOSE CONTROL GRINDING: Integrated precision conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean

OPTIMAL WATER PRESSURE: Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

PRECISE ESPRESSO EXTRACTION: Digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction

