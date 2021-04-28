Adventure awaits: Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter plummets to $119 shipped (Save $41)

Amazon is offering the Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter for $119 shipped. Matched at Walmart where it regularly sells for $160, you can save up to 25% for a new 2021 low. Designed for safe, smooth rides around the neighborhood, or just a stylish summer commute, the Razor E100 Glow is powered by a 100-watt motor that can reach speeds up to 10 MPH. You’ll get up to 40-minutes of continuous use, or a max range of 6.5 miles – just enough to get to and from school, or to keep up with a family bike ride. And in keeping with the name, blue LEDs will light up the side of the scooter every time your child twists the accelerator. Intended for ages eight and up, rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,900 parents.

If you’re looking to go even greener with your child’s outdoor adventures, you can’t go wrong with the classic Razor Kick Scooter at $30. They come in a wide variety of colors and styles, the lightweight, foldable body is ideal for easy travel, and it runs on kid-power – absolutely zero charging necessary. I enjoyed mine thoroughly when I was younger, so much that I even upgraded when I got to college. The original Razor Kick Scooter is rated 4.8/5 stars from over 25,000 shoppers, landing it unequivocally as the #1 best-seller.

Last but certainly not least, you can pick up a quality helmet right here for $17, if you didn’t have one already. And I’ve faced my fair share of wipeouts, so this highly-rated knee and elbow pad set might be a good addition as well. It comes in a wide range of colors, plus it’s currently 57% off.

With all that said and done, you might also want to check out some quality indoor activities, like this refurbished NES Classic for just $55, or these LEGO Dinosaur Fossil sets and more starting from $8. And don’t forget Lululemon is taking up to 50% off Spring markdowns for some of the best deals of the year.

Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter features:

Hop on the Razor E100 Glow that shines like a bolt of blue lighting! Designed for riders age 8 and up, the E100 Glow Electric scooter features a kick-to-start, 100-watt motor that provides speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h) just enough to thrill younger riders. Its simple twist-grip acceleration control and hand-operated brake help kids take confident control of their ride. The 8″ (200 mm) pneumatic front tire provides ample cushion to smooth out rough surfaces. With the LEDs on the deck that light up when throttle is twisted, the Razor E100 Glow electric scooter offers up to 40 minutes of fun, glowing, electric-powered ride time. Glow wherever you go, with the Razor E100 Glow

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!