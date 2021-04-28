FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Ok folks, like it or not, it looks like we’re going to be getting some SEGA NFTs here in the near future and possibly even injected into future game releases. In a recent announcement, SEGA said it plans to begin supporting and selling NFTs related to its classic games and characters. This move comes along with the announcement of a partnership with Japanese game and blockchain platform company Double Jump Tokyo — SEGA has invested an undisclosed amount in the brand as well. Head below for more details. 

SEGA NFTs on the way

We’ve previously touched on NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for those unfamiliar here, but you’re essentially looking at a digital receipt of ownership over a digital piece of artwork or other digital asset of some kind, and some folks really aren’t happy with the negative effect this trend can have on internet communities, economies, and even the planet. But now, they are also about to potentially mess with our precious video game releases as well. 

The actual details on SEGA NFT plans are quite thin at this point outside of the fact that it’s scheduled to start starting in summer 2021. According to a report from Pocket Gamer, SEGA said its new NFT program “will be the start of a sequential expansion into a variety of content, including IPs currently in development and new IPs to be released in the future.”

And they might end up in your games

The iconic home of Sonic the Hedgehog also said that it plans, in the future at least, to explore ways to exploit and “utilize the NFT contents owned by users.” And as some have suggested, this could very well mean SEGA might be exploring ways to use NFTs inside of its game releases. 

9to5Toys’ Take

At this point we really don’t know what this might mean for gamers in the future. All things considered, content creators have made some serious profit from NFT tech thus far, it’s just hard to imagine how SEGA getting involved benefits anybody but itself. There are loads of detrimental effects as a result of this more than just emerging blockchain tech, but here’s hoping it doesn’t invade our video game releases and turn into some kind of new micro transaction/loot box-like scam. Maybe they should just stick to adorable cuddly Sonic collectibles and make some brilliant new games instead.

