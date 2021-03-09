SEGA is now teaming up with TOMY to release a new Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush. TOMY — a well-known Japanese toy maker with a penchant for licensed products — creates those adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies you are likely to have seen featured on 9to5Toys from time to time (much of the lineup is on sale for Mario Day 2021 right now), and it is now introducing its latest Sonic the Hedgehog design. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush.

New Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush

For those unfamiliar, TOMY’s Club Mocchi Mocchi lineup consists of “addictively huggable” plushies featuring “iconic characters and items from your favorite video games.” On top of loads of Mario-themed options, including red and green shells from Mario Kart, Shy Guys, Donkey Kong’s barrel, and more, there are also adorable Kirby figures, squishy Animal Crossing variants, and even a Splatoon 2 Mega Neon Inkling Squid. They are easily some of the best plush collectibles for gamers out there. And now, the brand is collaborating with SEGA to bring its iconic mascot to the Club Mocchi Mocchi lineup.

Much like the Animal Crossing New Horizons Tom Nook plush, the new Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic just the speedy hedgehog’s head. Officially licensed and suitable for ages 3 years and up, it makes for a great game room pillow or just as a huggable addition to your growing Club Mocchi Mocchi and SEGA collections. It measures 10.5 inches tall by 15 inches wide.

It’s hard to say if the SEGA portion of the lineup will grow at a later date to include other bits and pieces of Sonic’s universe, but for right now it’s just the titular character’s head:

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most popular characters around! He is known for his super-fast speed, cool edgy character and readiness for all types of adventure. Step it up and start your collection with Sonic from Club Mocchi Mocchi! Designed in Japan, Mocchi Mocchi is super soft and huggable! Unlike other ordinary plush, it has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch.

Target has the exclusive on this one and it is already up for sale. But the $29.99 Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic appears to be listed as in-store only, for now. We will update this post if that changes at anytime in the future though.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, its great news to see Sonic enter the adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi family. Once mostly dominated by Nintendo’s IP, here’s to hoping we see more characters and options on the Sonic side of things down the line. Just make sure you dive into the ongoing Mario Day 2021 sales as much of the Mario-themed Club Mocchi Mocchi plushies are currently up to 25% off.

For more Sonic, check out our coverage of the the upcoming animated Netflix show and, in case you missed it, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now streaming for FREE via Amazon Prime and Hulu. Then feast your eyes on the amazing new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set.

