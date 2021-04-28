Woot’s latest sale clears out previous-generation iPads starting at $185 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPads in certified refurbished condition starting at $185. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $469.99. Down from the original $799 price tag you would have paid back when it launched, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 12.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, this previous-generation iPad Pro arrives with 64GB of storage and Apple Pencil support. That’s an A10X Fusion chip powering the experience as well as support for the latest iPadOS. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

All of these iPad discounts at Woot are great options to consider for those who aren’t in need of the latest and greatest devices, or who want to get their kids an affordable model. With prices starting at $185, you’ll find everything from entry-level offerings like iPad mini to other 9.7-inch models, as well as some higher-end Apple tablets like the featured deal. Regardless, be sure to check out everything right here, all of which comes backed by the same 90-day warranty as noted above.

Today, we’ve already seen quite a few notable price cuts to join everything else in our Apple guide. But if it’s a more recent way to enjoy iPadOS, you can still lock-in up to $150 discounts on the previous-generation iPad Pro and Apple’s Magic Keyboard cases from $199 to go with them.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad has always offered the ultimate Multi-Touch experience. The redesigned Retina display on iPad Pro sets a whole new standard. It’s not just brighter and less reflective — with ProMotion technology, it’s also far more responsive. So whether you’re scrolling through pages in Safari or playing an intense 3D game, everything feels utterly smooth, fast, and immersive.

