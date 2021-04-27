Amazon clears out Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros with up to $250 discounts

Update: Amazon is now taking up to $250 off Apple’s lineup of previous-generation iPad Pros starting at $699.99.

Ahead of the Apple Spring Loaded event this afternoon, Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models by up to $120, with prices starting at $729.99 $715 shipped. You’ll also find most of the prices matched at B&H, as well. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date, beating our previous mentions by around $20, and marking the best discounts of the year in most cases.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Even with new models about to be announced this afternoon, these discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts as we start out the week. Best Buy just kicked off its latest 4-day sale that among a selection of other notable discounts, has HomePod mini bundles at $110 and more. Or for those looking to stylish their Apple Watch, the official Black Unity Sport Band is seeing its first price cut to $39.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!