Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $100 off from $199

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Save $100 From $199

Amazon currently offers Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and is the second-best price to date. Also available for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199, down from $299.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. For those who don’t plan on upgrading to the new Thunderbolt-equipped Pros, these deals quite compelling ways to elevate your setup. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party Apple route, going with these options from Brydge will let you save even more. Currently, its 12.9-inch Pro+ Wireless Keyboard will run you $170 while the smaller 11-inch model goes for $150. In either case, you’re looking at a similar keyboard and trackpad combo as above, but without the floating hinge. These also rely on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connector support found above.

Speaking of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros, you can still save up to $120 across the board on both the 11- and 12.9-inch models. That’s alongside the latest iPad Air with cellular connectivity at $699 and everything else in our Apple guide as we get the work week started.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

