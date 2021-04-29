Add 180-cups of clean storage to your kitchen with this 24-piece set at $59.50 (25% off)

Chef’s Path (99% lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 24-piece Food Storage Container Set for $59.47 shipped. Typically selling around $80, today’s deal marks only the second discount we’ve tracked, falling just $5 shy of the all-time low. These airtight containers are ideal for jumpstarting your zero-waste kitchen. This is their largest set by volume, packed with six 12-cup, 8.5-cup, 6-cup, and 3.5-cup options for 24 total BPA-free, liquid-friendly containers. Designed for “Pinterest-worthy” décor, each container is minimalist and neatly stackable, equipped with a pack of vintage chalk labels for easy use and added style. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 9,000 satisfied homemakers. See below for more.

If you’re more interested in family-sized meal prep than a pretty pantry, you can score a 20-pack of Fullstar food storage containers for just $34. With a variety of sizes from 34- to just 1.2-ounces, these containers are ideal for leftovers, easy lunches, and minimizing waste in your kitchen. Each container is dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, with watertight lids for leftover curry, soups, and sauces. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

While you’re stocking up on home basics, check out these reusable battery packs from Amazon at 40% off, or Dash juicers and air fryers starting from $70. Then, take a look at these adorable kitchenware tools starting at just $6.50. There’s a lot to explore, so feel free to check out our home goods guide for more info.

Food Storage 24-Container Set features:

Your complete bundle comes with 24 BPA-free premium food-storage canisters, measuring spoon set, a chalkboard marker & bonus reusable chalkboard labels allowing you to organize your pantry like never before. These durable bins have been especially designed to minimize space, they are stackable and will easily fit into your refrigerator, freezer or cupboard which enables you to get the kitchen organized and frees up space in the pantry. These clear containers are also easy to clean, extremely user friendly and ready to use.

