Dash 6-quart air fryer all-time lows from $70 at Amazon today + more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Dash air fryers and juicers. You can score the 6-quart Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker for $69.99 shipped in black or aqua. That’s 30% off the regular $100 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. The 6-quart capacity can support small to medium-sized families in one go and supports a wide range of recipe ideas including “appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, or even baked goods.” Adjustable temperature settings, a non-stick fryer basket, dishwasher-safe parts, and auto shut-off for safety round out the feature list. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If the 6-quart capacity is overkill for you, take a look at the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart Air Fryer for $40 instead. This one certainly won’t support an entire family in one shot, but it is great for smaller meals, side dishes, and more. It’s also got great ratings with 4+ stars from over 9,500 Amazon customer. 

Then dive into the rest of today’s Dash kitchenware deals with options starting from $60 on its highly-rated juicers and more. 

Be sure to check out the Amazon kitchen and bakeware tool sale with deals from $6.50, then hit up our home goods guide for even more. We have $100 off Breville espresso machines, this 3-Piece Outdoor Glider Bistro Set at the all-time low, and much more right here.

More on the Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

  • HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Enjoy guilt free food with the Dash deluxe air fryer; air crisp technology (instead of oil) reduces fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
  • 6 QUART CAPACITY: The PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those with busy schedules. The 6qt basket makes an abundance of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, or even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier
  • QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply load the large 6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer. 

