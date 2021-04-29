FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price of the year from $270 (Save $80)

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Save $80 From $270

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $269.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer amounts to $81 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in over two months, and comes within $30 of the all-time low. You can also step up to the 128GB model for $349.99, down from its usual $430 going rate. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 650 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $50. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, this well-reviewed alternative is just $15 and delivers much of the same design for less.

Then be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals to load up your new tablet right here. But then you’ll want to dive into our coverage of Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro models, which are now available for pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Scoop up a 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card while it&...
Dash 6-quart air fryer all-time lows from $70 at Amazon...
Sony’s popular XM4 headphones rock ANC, 30-hour p...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to to $170, for today only
Apple Watch Series 6 models now up to $150 off, marking...
Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 10 delivers a screen...
Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater...
JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IPX7 water...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB returns to lowest price yet at $700 (Save $150)

$150 off Learn More
All-time lows

Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones return to all-time lows at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
Save $150

Save $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at some of the best prices yet from $250

From $250 Learn More
Save now

eBay’s extra 15% off cert. refurb sale discounts Marshall speakers, Sony XM4 headphones, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
Save 52%

Don’t pay for Samsung’s latest, save 52% on Galaxy Note 10/+ devices from $450 instead

From $450 Learn More
Reg. $79

Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand wireless charging pad now down at $40 shipped (Reg. up to $79)

$40 Learn More
Save 20%

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag returns to all-time low at $24

$24 Learn More
Reg. $179

Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more affordable at $130 (Save $49), more

$130 Learn More