FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: CHRONO TRIGGER, Star Wars Pinball, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle PlaySquare Enix
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one handy list for you. Android TV price drops continue alongside everything else in our deal hub, but we are also tracking some solid discounts on classic Square Enix titles, retro shooters, vintage arcade games, and more. Highlights include titles like CHRONO TRIGGER, Secret of Mana, Star Wars Pinball 7, SPACE INVADERS, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We have a series of notable handsets deals to headline today’s Android hardware offers. Those include Google Pixel 3a XL at one of its best prices of the year, Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone for just $130, and up to $135 off TCL unlocked models. This ongoing all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now joined by this morning’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ down to $100 alongside the brand’s latest official Qi chargers starting at $30. This morning’s Gold Box has a nice deal for mom on the Wear OS Michael Kors smartwatches, just be sure to dive into today’s fresh new Amazon Anker sale as well as today’s smartphone accessory roundup for all of your charging and audio needs as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Double Dragon 18-title bundle $10, Castlevania Requiem $8, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on CHRONO TRIGGER:

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

May PlayStation Plus FREE games: Battlefield V, Wreckfe...
Nintendo refurbished NES Classic Edition consoles now i...
Navigate Night City with the Cyberpunk 2077 Official Gu...
Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price...
SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they m...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars Pinba...
Today’s best game deals: Double Dragon 18-title b...
Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more aff...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars Pinball 7, Secret of Mana, FineReader Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almost Gone, Muse Dash, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cultist Sim, FineReader PDF Pro, Mobile Observatory 3, more

FREE+ Learn More

Samsung debuts new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 with 4K OLED displays, pre-order now

Learn More

Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones arrive with ANC, 40-hour battery, and a $130 price tag

Buy now Learn More
20% off

This rechargeable LED flashlight outputs 3,650-lumens of brightness at a 2021 low of $40

$40 Learn More
Amazon low

Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill is $287.50 (Amazon low)

$287.50 Learn More