Citizen releases new Rebel Pilot and Trench Run Star Wars multifunction watches

Attention Rebel pilots: Citizen is releasing two Star Wars inspired multifunction watches modeled after some of the most iconic starfighters. First up is Rebel Pilot, encased in water-resistant stainless steel and sporting tons of Easter egg design choices. And the black and olive Trench Run model equipped with dual analog faces, temperature gauge, and more. Find all the info you need on how to score these interstellar collectible timepieces down below.

Citizen doubles down on Star Wars watch themes

Following the success of their existing limited edition Star Wars watches, such as the Eco-Drive Boba Fett model, Citizen is back with two new styles to take your style to a galaxy far, far away. Starting with our beloved rebel scum, the Rebel Pilot watch takes inspiration form the original uniform. You’ll count two clock faces on the dial, which you can set to the time zone of your choice. One features the Rebel Alliance symbol in blazing red with a simple black and white colorway. The second pulls from the pilot’s orange and gray jumpsuits, and pays homage to the classic x-wing fighter, which you’ll also find engraved on the back.

Below, two retro digital displays can tell you the temperature, date, or be used to set alarms. Yellow and gray hazard stripes line the mode indicator, which have been sneakily borrowed from the accent trim bolting out from Rebel helmets.

Inching over to the dark side (literally,) the Trench Run black stainless steel model touts the same functionality as its rebel counterpart, but in a new, battle-ready colorway. The dial is outlined in radar-green trim, with the left-hand dial backed by a radar vector display, as shown in A New Hope. Conversely, we get a more nefarious point of view with the right-hand dial showing us the Empire’s TIE Fighter screen. And scattered about the watch face, you’ll find white star cruiser silhouettes frozen in time. These are joined by an engraved Death Star diagram on the case back.

Pricing and availability

Both the Rebel Pilot and the Trench Run watches are available now through the Citizen website. Keeping with our friends in the rebellion will run you a cool $350, while traipsing onto the dark side will bump the price up to $375.

9to5Toys’ take:

I’m going to level with you: I’m more a Stark Trek kind of gal. And I’m definitely a “find all of my watches in a massive bag of my great grandmother’s costume jewelry” kind of person, too. There is no short supply of Star Wars watches available now, and I can’t imagine them going away anytime soon. Now, Citizen has dominated the medium to high end market, and for good reason. They produce quality watches in iconic, retro styles that capture the nostalgia fans of the series are often seeking.

Would I personally pay $350 for a Rebel Pilot themed watch that also tells me the temperature? No. But I also probably wouldn’t pay any amount of money for a watch because, you know, GiGi’s giant grab bag. Bottom line: if you love the style and nostalgia of the classic Star Wars franchise, these watches are made for you. After all, it’s not a $5.5 million Black Panther watch, so I’m sure your internal spendthrift will forgive you.

