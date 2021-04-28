FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 3-Piece Outdoor Glider Bistro Set dives to $206.50 (Save $93, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-Piece Outdoor Glider Bistro Set for $206.65 shipped. That’s $93 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. Most of us are finally getting to enjoy some time outdoors now that warmer weather has started to settle in. If you want to spend larger segments of time out there then Amazon has you covered with this bistro set. You’ll get a table and two gliding chairs that use waterproof fabric and rust-resistant steel. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers.

Easily give your new bistro set a once-over whenever needed when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in only 15 seconds. Well over 18,000 shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, we’ve got several other yard-friendly deals across our site. For instance, Greenworks’ 14-inch Electric Corded Lawn Mower is down to $79, the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill hit $287.50, and more outdoor furniture can be found in Wayfair’s Way Day Sale. Finally, peek at our roundup of DEWALT electric trimmers, blowers, and more at up to 30% off.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Glider Bistro Set features:

  • 3-piece outdoor furniture set with 1 table and 2 gliding chairs
  • Provides a smooth, back and forth gliding motion for relaxation
  • Each chair has a weight capacity up to 250 lbs
  • Easy assembly with all hardware and instructions provided

