Knives and multi-tools from $8: Kershaw Zing, Cold Steel Mini Tac, more (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Zing Assisted Folding Knife for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.80 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you tend to prefer light and bright-colored gear as opposed to dark solutions. This Kershaw folding knife features a white design that’s bound to set itself apart from much of the competition. Once unfolded you’ll find a 3-inch blade which should come in handy when camping, opening packages, and the list goes on. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far the current rating is 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more knives and multi-tools priced as low as $8.

More knives/multi-tools on sale:

Since you’re here, chances are high that you may also want to check out Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Folding or High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife at $13.50 each. You can also keep yourself hydrated with Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle at $6.50 Prime shipped.

Kershaw Zing Assisted Folding Knife features:

  • With its unique design and pocket-perfect size, the Zing is one of our most popular knives
  • Now we’re taking it to a new level with the Zing SS. It’s larger, yet slimmer and offers the security of a frame lock. Designed by RJ Martin
  • Get the Zing of pure steel—now with SpeedSafe

