Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife falls to $13.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 9-inch High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and newly marks lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. This fixed Smith & Wesson offering spans 9 inches with well over half of that comprised of a 4.7-inch dual-edge blade. High-carbon stainless steel is the material used to craft the blade and a rubber handle aims to provide plenty of grip. The bundled sheath prevents sharp edges from being exposed when not in use. This Smith & Wesson offering tops Amazon’s list of best-selling fixed-blade knives and is rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 10,000 reviewers.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8 Prime shipped. While its blade is only about half as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packings, and more. More than 6,700 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when shopping today’s OtterBox outdoor gear sale for up to 57% off. You can also cash in on Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle at $6.50 Prime shipped and haul a few items with the Amazon Basics Tuck Active Backpack for $20.50. Oh, and if you want to add a bit of camo to your office, Microsoft has you covered with new Bluetooth mice.

Smith & Wesson High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife features:

  • Dimensions: 9 inch (22.9 centimeter) overall length with a blade length of 4.7 inches (12.1 centimeter) and a weight of 7.7 ounces
  • Durable: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV high carbon stainless steel with a black rubber wrapped handle
  • Dependable: Quick and easy access with the convenient belt or boot sheath making it ideal for everyday carry

