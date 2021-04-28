Pocket Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife at $13.50 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife (SWBG10S) for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This Smith & Wesson offering features a folding design that’s paired with a 3.5-inch serrated blade. Stonewashed stainless steel is used for the cutting edge and once expanded this knife spans a total of 8.3 inches. Ambidextrous thumb knobs allow this knife to be easily opened by lefties and righties alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more compact will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with the MTECH USA Spring-Assist Folding Knife at under $9 Prime shipped. Once folded it only measures 3 inches, making it a nice alternative for anyone willing to forfeit Smith & Wesson branding in favor of a more pocketable design. Nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

We’ve got several other notable discounts in our sports and fitness guide. Our most recent addition happens to be another Smith & Wesson knife at $13.50, but you’ll also spot Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle for under $6.50. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the standout Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife alongside the new Old Timer Trail Boss lineup.

Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife features:

8.3 inch (21 centimeter ) overall length with a blade length of 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeter ) and a weight of 6 ounces

Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Stonewashed High Carbon Stainless Steel with a stonewashed aluminum with black G 10 insert handle

Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the liner lock

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!