Pocket Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife at $13.50 Prime shipped (20% off)

Smith & Wesson's 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife at $13.50

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSmith & Wesson
20% off $13.50

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife (SWBG10S) for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This Smith & Wesson offering features a folding design that’s paired with a 3.5-inch serrated blade. Stonewashed stainless steel is used for the cutting edge and once expanded this knife spans a total of 8.3 inches. Ambidextrous thumb knobs allow this knife to be easily opened by lefties and righties alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more compact will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with the MTECH USA Spring-Assist Folding Knife at under $9 Prime shipped. Once folded it only measures 3 inches, making it a nice alternative for anyone willing to forfeit Smith & Wesson branding in favor of a more pocketable design. Nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

We’ve got several other notable discounts in our sports and fitness guide. Our most recent addition happens to be another Smith & Wesson knife at $13.50, but you’ll also spot Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle for under $6.50. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the standout Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife alongside the new Old Timer Trail Boss lineup.

Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife features:

  • 8.3 inch (21 centimeter ) overall length with a blade length of 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeter ) and a weight of 6 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Stonewashed High Carbon Stainless Steel with a stonewashed aluminum with black G 10 insert handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry
  • Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the liner lock

