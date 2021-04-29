While last year was defined by the rollout of Wi-Fi 6 in the networking space, 2021 is seeing some of the first readily available Wi-Fi 6E devices start to hit the market. Today, Linksys is entering the fray, debuting two new systems equipped with the spec in the form of a standalone Hydra Pro Gaming Router and Atlas Max 6E mesh package. Sporting premium price tags to go alongside the next step of at-home networking, the new Linksys Wi-Fi 6E devices are now available for purchase. Head below for all of the details.

While Wi-Fi 6E routers aren’t exactly new, they aren’t very common either. All of the CES festivities at the beginning of the year saw quite a few brands getting in the action to unveil their first devices supporting the standard. Today sees the same from Linksys, with a pair of home networking releases.

Headlining is the Linksys Atlas Max Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System, which enters as the brand’s latest flagship offering. This 3-node package is quite similar to previous releases we’ve seen in the past from the brand, with much of the same overarching design defined by white monolithic mesh routers.

The most enticing feature here is certainly the Wi-Fi 6E support, which brings 6GHz connectivity into the mix alongside all of the bandwidth and performance improvements that standard 802.11ax routers have touted. But that’s alongside up to 8.4Gb/s throughput, tri-band connectivity, and upwards of 9,000 square feet of coverage. On the wired side of things, the Linksys Atlas Max Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System also comes equipped with four Gigabit Ethernet ports.

All of those next-generation specs earn it a $1,199.99 price tag, which is now available for purchase at B&H, Best Buy, as well as direct from Linksys.

But for those who don’t need that high-end of a system, there’s also the new Linksys Hydra Pro, the brand’s more entry-level Wi-Fi 6E offering. Though, this router can hardly be considered entry-level considering its impressive list of specs. With the same tri-band connectivity, you’re looking at 6.6Gb/s of throughput on top of its 2,700 square feet of coverage. There are four Gigabit Ethernet ports built into the back alongside a series of antennas flanking the base.

While not quite as expensive as the flagship Linksys Atlas Max system, the Hydra Pro Wi-Fi 6E router enters with a $499.99 price tag. Now available, you’ll find it at B&H, Best Buy, and Linksys.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As compelling of routers as both of the new Linksys Wi-Fi 6E releases are, the prices will easily deter even some of the more tech-savvy buyers. The networking geek in me surely appreciates all of the bells and whistles. Still, I think it’ll be a while before the prices on either the Linksys Atlas Max or Hydra Pro can justify themselves, considering most devices still don’t support standard 802.11ax networking, let alone the 6GHz variant.

Though for shoppers hoping to bring home a future-proof networking system, I support these as some of the best options to serve you over the next several years.

