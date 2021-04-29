FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung UV Sanitizer with Qi Wireless Charger now $25 (Reg. $50) + 40% off PhoneSoap

-
50% off From $25

Alpha Daily Deals (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 direct from Samsung where it is currently on sale for $30, this is a 50% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked, and best we can find. Not unlike the PhoneSoap sanitizers, this is a multi-function device that provides both wireless Qi charging as well as sanitization via built-in UV lights. It can “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” This model has more than enough space for larger smartphones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but you can also use it to sanitize your keys, wireless earbuds, and just about anything else you can get in there. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal is about half the price of the regularly $50 standard model PhoneSoap variants, with the wireless charging models fetching closer to $80. However, PhoneSoap’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the usually $50 PhoneSoap Basic UV Smartphone Sanitizer down at $29.95 shipped right now. That’s 40% off and the best we can find, just keep in mind this model is only a sanitizer and you’ll have to run a cable in there to charge at the same time. It “houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs.” Ratings are thin here but PhoneSoap makes plenty of highly-rated products like this. 

If it’s just the chargers you’re after, we also have up to 32% off mophie Qi wireless charging stations from $95 as well as some Anker models starting from $16, and a bundle of Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers from $30

More on the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer:

  • Smart Design: Close the lid and press the button to start to disinfect for 10 minutes with UV light technology. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety. Sanitize your daily items and wireless charge your device. Kills germs on various items such as glasses and accessories.
  • High Germicidal Efficiency: 99% sanitation effect tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS! UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.

