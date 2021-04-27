FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers now up to 24% off starting at $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung’s official Qi chargers headlined by its Wireless Charger Pad Duo for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to $10 in savings. If you’re rocking one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy handsets and smartwatches, this accessory is a perfect way to streamline your setup. The 2-in-1 charger can refuel a smartphone at up to 10W thanks to the main Qi pad, while a secondary charging surface allows you to top off one of Samsung’s Galaxy wearables. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more from $30.

Other official Samsung chargers:

Then go hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to save on essentials for your Samsung device. But then be sure to check out our review of Nomad’s new Base Station Mini charger as well as Twelve South’s first MagSafe stand that just launched this morning, too.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo features:

Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day. Works well with others. The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Easily charge a variety of your favorites from your phone to your watch.

