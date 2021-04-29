FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 32% on mophie Qi wireless charging stations from $95

Update: Amazon has dropped the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat to $117.67, beating our original offer by $6 and marking a new Amazon low.

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $123.51 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to $26 in savings, is a few cents under our previous Amazon mention and marks one of the best prices to date. As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. Rated 4.2/5 stars and we found it to be a perfect option for families in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the latest mophie 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station for $94.66. Usually fetching $140, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks the best Amazon price of the year. This charging station delivers a spot for your iPhone with a 7.5W Qi pad alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck and a 5W divot to refuel AirPods and the like. Just like the lead deal, this is a great way to tidy up your nightstand. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to upgrade your charging kit without having to pay full price. Yesterday saw elago’s MagSafe stands go on sale from $19 only to be joined by Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank with integrated Qi charger at $36.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device or accessory. With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Easy-align valleys and charging coils make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

