Save a massive $350 on AeroGarden’s Farm 12XL in today’s Gold Box + more from $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Farm 12XL indoor garden for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $700, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, today’s offer is a massive $350 or 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Looking to grow a sizable self-sustaining vegetable or flower garden in your home the easy way? This is it. All you need is about “a square foot of floor space” to grow 12 of your own vegetable plants to provide fresh produce all year round. Alongside smartphone control, it comes with everything you need including the 60-watt grow lights, and the 12-pod seed kit featuring “heirloom greens and flavor packed herbs” — all of which are completely natural and non-GMO. Rated 4+ stars. More AeroGarden deals below from $70.

Don’t need the big-boy 12-plant farm above? We are still tracking a brilliant deal on the countertop-ready AeroGarden Sprout at $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the regular $100 price tag and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is also the most affordable option we can find right now from AeroGarden. This is one of the latest models in the lineup that supports up to three plants at once with the same effortless-system. It is also rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and would make for a great Mother’s Day gift for mom’s with penchant for fresh herbs and flowers.

But if you’re focused on the outside space right now, be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub. Solar pathway lighting, portable power stations for your camping trips, and much more are all on sale right now. That’s on top of this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit, a solid offer on Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill, and Wayfair’s Way Day Sale.

More on the AeroGarden Farm 12XL indoor garden:

ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH & SAFE – AeroGarden has been providing fresh, safe food options for over fifteen years and is the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems

MAXIMUM GROW HEIGHT, SMALLER FOOTPRINT – Think outside the counter! The Farm 12XL is narrow and can fit anywhere you have about a square foot of floor space

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE LED LIGHTS – Exercise complete control of your herb garden with a customizable, motorized, full spectrum 60-watt LED grow light.

