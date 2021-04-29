FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsStalwart
Save 25% $22.50

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 124-piece Tool Kit for $22.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This handy kit makes for a great all-in-one household hand tool set. You’ll get 124 helpful pieces of gear with items ranging from a hammer to screwdrivers, wrenches, a pair of pliers, and much more. Best of all, everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, allowing you easily haul the entire kit from place to place. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 1,100 Amazon shoppers.

While a tape measure is in fact bundled with the set above, it doesn’t reach all that far. Thankfully today’s savings can easily cover this VANQUISH 25-foot solution at $7 Prime shipped. I keep a unit with a similar length around the house and it has satisfied all my needs for several years now. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair your new tool kit with an easy-to-accomplish project when grabbing two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each. You can further expand you abilities when grabbing this CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6. And if you’re in need of a multi-tool or pocket knife, swing by today’s roundup of Kershaw, Cold Steel, and others from $8. Plus, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off electric string trimmers.

Stalwart 124-piece Tool Kit features:

  • This tool set comes with a durable, hard plastic case with carrying handles. The case opens wide for easy tool retrieval. The case is great for keeping tools in your car, truck or RV to for jobs on the go.
  • Each tool and bit is made of heat-treated steel making them durable enough to stand up to daily use. Whether you’re making household repairs or working on hobby projects, this set will last for years to come.
  • This set includes every tool and fastener you would need for a basic set for DIY projects and basic home repairs. It’s a great starter set to keep in apartments, dorms and for first-time homeowners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Stalwart

About the Author

Enbrighten’s Color-Changing LED Table Lamp falls ...
Add 30,000-lumens to your garage or workshop with a 2-p...
Samsung UV Sanitizer with Qi Wireless Charger now $25 (...
Philips Hue’s popular color smart bulb works with...
Kasa’s Smart 80-inch LED Light Strip is just $2 f...
Knives and multi-tools from $8: Kershaw Zing, Cold Stee...
AVerMedia’s Live Gamer portable 2 Plus capture sy...
Replenish your shop with CRAFTSMAN’s 24-piece Scr...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

ORIA’s 25-in-1 precision screwdriver kit falls to $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Save 50%)

$9.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates at $300, more

Learn More

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

Learn More

Citizen releases new Rebel Pilot and Trench Run Star Wars multifunction watches

Learn More
20% off

OtterBox now 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day: iPhone 12 cases, accessories, MagSafe, more

Now Live! Learn More
26% off

Enbrighten’s Color-Changing LED Table Lamp falls under $12 Prime shipped (26% off)

Under $12 Learn More
Reg. $299

Get two Sticky Password lifetime subscriptions for just $50 (Reg. $399)

$50 Learn More