Don’t overlook this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 124-piece Tool Kit for $22.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This handy kit makes for a great all-in-one household hand tool set. You’ll get 124 helpful pieces of gear with items ranging from a hammer to screwdrivers, wrenches, a pair of pliers, and much more. Best of all, everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, allowing you easily haul the entire kit from place to place. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 1,100 Amazon shoppers.

While a tape measure is in fact bundled with the set above, it doesn’t reach all that far. Thankfully today’s savings can easily cover this VANQUISH 25-foot solution at $7 Prime shipped. I keep a unit with a similar length around the house and it has satisfied all my needs for several years now. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair your new tool kit with an easy-to-accomplish project when grabbing two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each. You can further expand you abilities when grabbing this CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6. And if you’re in need of a multi-tool or pocket knife, swing by today’s roundup of Kershaw, Cold Steel, and others from $8. Plus, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off electric string trimmers.

Stalwart 124-piece Tool Kit features:

This tool set comes with a durable, hard plastic case with carrying handles. The case opens wide for easy tool retrieval. The case is great for keeping tools in your car, truck or RV to for jobs on the go.

Each tool and bit is made of heat-treated steel making them durable enough to stand up to daily use. Whether you’re making household repairs or working on hobby projects, this set will last for years to come.

This set includes every tool and fastener you would need for a basic set for DIY projects and basic home repairs. It’s a great starter set to keep in apartments, dorms and for first-time homeowners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!