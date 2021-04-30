Among Us launching on PlayStation 4 and 5 later this year

Among Us made its first console debut on Nintendo Switch back in December, followed by a launch on Xbox a few weeks later. Then, in March of this year, the highly-anticipated Airship map was released, but still only available on PC, Switch, and Xbox. However, that all changes now, as the beloved game is being launched on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. What all is included, and when can we expect to be able to play? Let’s take a closer look.

While some games are launching as exclusive to Sony’s latest-generation console, Among Us will run on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at release. Designed to be a 4- to 10-player game, there might be more than one imposter on board who’s ready to take a deadly swipe at you during play.

Our game was partially based off a game one of our cofounders, Marcus, used to play as a kid where you’d draw role cards and roam a house aimlessly while another person secretly “killed” players by drawing a finger across their neck. He especially loved the idea of someone trying to blend in with everyone. That core idea is still present in Among Us, but we wanted to alleviate the need for an interesting house layout and boring wandering, so we made it space themed and added tasks. The game underwent a ton of design changes to get it to where it’s at, and we’re happy it has resonated with so many of you.

When Among Us launches on PlayStation 4 and 5 later this year, all four maps will be available, including Airship. This means that the game we’ve all come to know and love will be entirely available on all major platforms, including mobile.

Sadly, we don’t have an exact date for when Among Us will launch on PlayStation. The only thing we’re given is “later this year,” which is a pretty broad term. However, we can hold out hope that it’ll be sooner rather than later. There’s no word yet on pricing, either, though we still expect it to cost around $5 or be included with PlayStation Plus at some point.

It’s great to see a game like Among Us blow up and continue to rise. What started as a mobile-only, local game in 2018 from an independent development studio took the world by storm in 2020, becoming one of the most popular titles around the world. After this release, it’ll be available on all platforms, allowing friends to compete and see if they can spot the imposter Among Us when going head-to-head, regardless of the console they play on.

