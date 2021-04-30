FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aukey’s 1080p webcam plummets to new low at $27, AVerMedia bundle, more from $17

-
Save 32% From $17

YOJOO (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey 1080p Webcam for $26.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That takes 32% off the going rate, for a new 2021-low. Whether you’re working remote, ZOOMing into class, or just want to upgrade your laptop’s visuals, this is a great, budget-friendly way to do it. The 2MP camera is equipped with automatic color correction to keep you looking lively no matter the lighting situation, plus two noise-cancelling microphones. Works with a variety of setups, so you can leave it clipped snugly to your laptop or monitor, standing on your desktop, or use a tripod. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 2,00 customers. See below for more.

Other notable webcam deals:

For more ways to upgrade, check out this 9-in-1 USB-C MacBook hub and more from $16, or score a whole new folding desk starting at $44. Then, get something the whole family can enjoy like this Legends Ultimate Arcade cabinet at a new low of $470.

Aukey 1080p webcam features:

  • High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9’‘ CMOS image sensor. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Zoom meetings and video recordings
  • Great performance even in dimly rooms. Automatically correct images’ color by Exposure Control AEC, Auto White Balance, and Automatic Gain Control functions. Presents vivid portraits for every single online meeting
  • Built-in dual stereo microphones give the most clear and natural sounds even in meters away. Easily capture sounds and transport clearly with the noise cancellation

