Aukey’s 1080p webcam plummets to new low at $27, AVerMedia bundle, more from $17

YOJOO (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey 1080p Webcam for $26.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That takes 32% off the going rate, for a new 2021-low. Whether you’re working remote, ZOOMing into class, or just want to upgrade your laptop’s visuals, this is a great, budget-friendly way to do it. The 2MP camera is equipped with automatic color correction to keep you looking lively no matter the lighting situation, plus two noise-cancelling microphones. Works with a variety of setups, so you can leave it clipped snugly to your laptop or monitor, standing on your desktop, or use a tripod. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 2,00 customers. See below for more.
Other notable webcam deals:
- 2K webcam w/ tripod, camera cover: $28 (Reg. $35)
- w/ on-page coupon
- 1080p wide-angle: $17 (Reg. $22)
- Aukey 1080p autofocus: $35 (Reg. $50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- 60FPS 1080p w/ ring light: $37.50 (Reg. $51)
- AVerMedia Live Streamer Duo Webcam Bundle: $110 (Reg. $155) | eBay
- Also available Best Buy
Aukey 1080p webcam features:
- High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9’‘ CMOS image sensor. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Zoom meetings and video recordings
- Great performance even in dimly rooms. Automatically correct images’ color by Exposure Control AEC, Auto White Balance, and Automatic Gain Control functions. Presents vivid portraits for every single online meeting
- Built-in dual stereo microphones give the most clear and natural sounds even in meters away. Easily capture sounds and transport clearly with the noise cancellation
