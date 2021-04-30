Aukey’s 1080p webcam plummets to new low at $27, AVerMedia bundle, more from $17

YOJOO (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey 1080p Webcam for $26.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That takes 32% off the going rate, for a new 2021-low. Whether you’re working remote, ZOOMing into class, or just want to upgrade your laptop’s visuals, this is a great, budget-friendly way to do it. The 2MP camera is equipped with automatic color correction to keep you looking lively no matter the lighting situation, plus two noise-cancelling microphones. Works with a variety of setups, so you can leave it clipped snugly to your laptop or monitor, standing on your desktop, or use a tripod. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 2,00 customers. See below for more.

Other notable webcam deals:

For more ways to upgrade, check out this 9-in-1 USB-C MacBook hub and more from $16, or score a whole new folding desk starting at $44. Then, get something the whole family can enjoy like this Legends Ultimate Arcade cabinet at a new low of $470.

Aukey 1080p webcam features:

High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9’‘ CMOS image sensor. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Zoom meetings and video recordings

Great performance even in dimly rooms. Automatically correct images’ color by Exposure Control AEC, Auto White Balance, and Automatic Gain Control functions. Presents vivid portraits for every single online meeting

Built-in dual stereo microphones give the most clear and natural sounds even in meters away. Easily capture sounds and transport clearly with the noise cancellation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!