Boost your creativity with these MacBook USB-C hubs starting at just $16 (2021 low)

UGREEN (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for upwards of $50, today’s is the first major discount we’ve tracked for a new 2021 low. Including 4K HDMI at up to 30Hz, 1080p VGA at 60Hz, plus a host of connectivity from USB 3.0 to micro/SD, you can easily declutter your desktop and maximize connectivity from your MacBook. Add a mouse, wireless printer, or enjoy dual-monitor display for your games, movies, or artistic endeavors. Plus, you can stabilize your internet connection with Gigabit Ethernet speeds up to 1000Mb/s. It even works as a sturdy USB-C charger. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. See below for more.

If you’re just looking to add some extra USB 3.0 compatibility to your MacBook, you can skip the frills with UGREEN’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $16 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s equipped with SD, microSD, 4K HDMI, plus three USB 3.0 ports. Compact and easy to setup, it’s perfect for artists, photographers, or other visual media with SD/TF transfer speeds up to 104MB/s. Nearly 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Still haven’t quite found what you’re looking for? Luckily, Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C adapted at $32 packs 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and tons at the lowest price of the year. Or go even bigger with the 9-in-2 option for additional HDMI display, down to $42. Even better, you can upgrade your whole setup with the all-new M1 iMac seeing its first discount at $750. And for all the best deals from Aukey and other big tech names, be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories roundup for chargers, power banks, and more starting at $8.

UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C hub features:

Expand your USB-C port to 4K HDMI and 1080P VGA video output, Gigabit Ethernet port, Micro SD (TF) and SD card reader, 3 USB 3.0 ports as well as one type C PD charging port( Max. 20V3A ). Mirror or extend your screen with USB C adapter HDM port and directly stream max 4K UHD 3840×2160 at 30Hz, Full HD 1080P or 3D video to external HDTV display, monitor or projector. VGA output supports up to 1920×1080@60Hz. Wired Gigabit Ethernet could definitely ensure a stable connection and max speed up to 1000Mbps, which is great for movie, gaming, data transfer compared with Wi-Fi.

