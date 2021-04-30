FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tackle garage storage with two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves, now $22 each (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves for $43.86 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate there, a steep 30% discount compared to Home Depot, and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. Level up garage storage with these heavy-duty shelves. An all-steel construction ensures each unit can handle up to 150 pounds of weight. HyLoft touts that these are ready to be mounted in either finished or unfinished walls and all necessary hardware is included. Scooping up this deal and tackling organization will undoubtedly help uncover items you haven’t and won’t use for years. You can then purge, recycle, or donate them to reclaim even more space in your garage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit shelving that can be individually placed anywhere for Amazon’s 3-Tier Unit to spend a bit less at $42. While shelves aren’t quite as wide, you’ll get three instead of two, which could prove to be a nice tradeoff for some. Like the lead deal, you’ll garner a steel construction that’s built to last.

The deals are far from over. You can still cash in on this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50, illuminate your garage with a 2-pack of #1 best-selling bulbs for $36, or replenish your shop with CRAFTSMAN’s 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6 Prime shipped. And if you need to get a couple of bikes out of the way, check out this 2-pack of Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each.

HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves features:

  • Patented, low-profile brackets increase storage area
  • All steel construction with scratch-resistant white powder coat finish
  • Holds up to 150 lbs. per shelf
  • Mounts to finished or unfinished walls (must be installed into studs)
  • Hardware included

